PM Modi has given country's entire wealth to four or five rich people: Priyanka Gandhi

Raebareli (UP), May 12 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of giving the country's "entire wealth" to "four or five rich people".

Addressing election rallies here in support of her brother and the Congress' Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat candidate Rahul Gandhi, she alleged the BJP has not done anything for the public in the last 10 years and was bringing up religion in its poll campaign to divert voters' attention.

Rahul Gandhi is fighting the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli, the seat held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades. She recently moved to the Rajya Sabha. Rahul Gandhi has also been fielded from Wayanad in Kerala.

Priyanka Gandhi said, "Privatisation is not bad in itself but if the prime minister gives the entire wealth of the nation to four or five rich people, then that is not right. Today coal, electricity, ports and airports of the country are all with the friends of the prime minister." "Our prime minister organises big events where you will see many big capitalists but not a single poor person," she said.

Mentioning former prime ministers and Congress leaders Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, she said they visited villages and asked people about their issues.

But PM Modi did not visit any village in his Varanasi constituency and ask the farmers about their wellbeing, the Congress general secretary alleged.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's two yatras across the length and breadth of the country, she said her brother walked 4,000 kilometres to understand people's problems.

"After his journey, my brother made it a point to make a manifesto that could solve inflation and unemployment which are the biggest problems for the public," Priyanka Gandhi said and recounted the Congress' promises made in its "Nyay Patra" for the polls.

"Modi says that if Congress comes to power they will steal your mangalsutra, will take away your buffalo. The public is laughing over this. The PM is saying this because he has not done any work," she said.

She alleged that Modi waived loans of big industrialists and not of the farmers.

The Congress leader said if the Congress comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls, it will provide a legal guarantee for MSP and remove GST from farm products to increase farmers' earnings.

"The BJP has stopped all avenues of employment generation," she said.

Targeting the BJP over the electoral bonds issue, Priyanka Gandhi said, "They call us corrupt. But the Congress party could not become a rich party in 55 years (it was in power), but the BJP has become the richest party in the world within 10 years." "They used to talk about bringing back black money and depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone's accounts. I think they deposited all black money in their party," she said. PTI CDN NSD NSD