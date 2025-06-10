PM Modi has given responsive, responsible govt in 11 years: Goa CM

Panaji, Jun 10 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra has given a responsive and responsible government to reform, perform and transform.

Addressing a press conference to mark 11 years of the Modi government, Sawant said that PM Modi's campaign for cleanliness was not just about cleaning the country but about cleansing the system of corruption.

"In 2013, the BJP gave the slogan 'acche din aane waale hai' (good days will come), and now, after 11 years, we can say that 'acche din aye hai' (good days have arrived). Now we are looking at Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.

Sawant recalled that PM Modi started with the Swachh Bharat campaign, and the journey has continued, and the country is now talking about the Fit India movement.

The chief minister said when PM Modi began the cleanliness campaign, it was not only about cleaning the country but also cleansing the system of corruption.

"Hence, in the last 11 years, there has not been a single allegation of corruption against the Modi government," he said.

Sawant said PM Modi has given a "responsive and responsible government to reform, perform and transform".

He said the Modi government has undertaken various reforms, including replacing old laws with new ones.

"There is a transformation in infrastructure and human resources. We have witnessed it in the last 11 years. There is public participation in policy and project making," he added. PTI RPS ARU