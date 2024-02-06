PM Modi has given roadmap for transformation of India into developed country

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) BJP leaders on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha, saying he gave a "roadmap" for the transformation of India into a developed country.

Modi was replying to a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. "The prime minister's response was replete with authentic work done by him to take India forward in the last 10 years," Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey told PTI at the Parliament Complex.

Modi also appealed to the country and the opposition to join him in building "a strong developed India", he said.

Pandey added that "the prime minister drew a wonderful roadmap for a developed India of the future".

Hailing the prime minister's speech, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik said Modi suggested that the Congress' shop will close down if it continues to selling "old and flop" products.

"I think the Congress should take the advice of Prime Minister Modi as a mantra and bring reforms in the party. New youth should be brought in the front," he said in a jibe at the main opposition party.

Fifty-two-year-old Rahul Gandhi's yatras have "flopped", Pramanik claimed, referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"They did it in three states and the Congress sank in all these three states. And, wherever he is going with his yatra, there too the Congress is going to sink. I can say this with full confidence," the BJP MP told PTI.

He said Prime Minister Modi "fulfils every promise that he makes to the people".

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, whose party RPI (A) is an NDA ally, hailed the prime minister for giving a “solid reply” to the opposition in the Lok Sabha on the issue of "parivarvaad".

"PM Modi also presented before the country the work done by his government in the past 10 years,” he added. PTI PK PK ANB ANB