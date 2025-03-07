PM Modi has hands-on approach to resolve Manipur issue: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a hands-on approach to finding a long-term solution to the problem faced by the people in Manipur, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Rijiju said he was hopeful of peace returning to Manipur soon as the government has a focused approach to finding a solution to the problem which is a result of ethnic violence between two communities.

Rijiju also dismissed the opposition clamour for Modi's visit to Manipur.

"What do you mean by the prime minister visiting a place where there is a problem? The prime minister should know the problem. That is more important. Visiting and making a statement is another thing. This is the only prime minister who has gone to the root to ensure that the problem that is faced by the people of Manipur will be settled and solved forever," the minister said.

He said that on earlier occasions when thousands of people were killed in Manipur, only a joint secretary official would make a day-long visit to the state.

Rijiju said Home Minister Amit Shah had stayed in Manipur for four days and made an appeal for peace. "I am very hopeful that with the hands-on approach of the prime minister and the home minister, we all are equally focussed in addressing the issue," the minister said.

Rijiju said after the imposition of the President's Rule in Manipur, the Governor has already made an appeal for laying down of arms. "Arms are being surrendered .. good news is coming," said Rijiju, the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs.

Rijiju said that the reason why the BJP has flourished in the northeast in the past decade is because everyone is "attracted to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to offer for the future of the region".

Taking a dig at the Congress, Rijiju said what could not be done in 65 years, the BJP has done in 10 years. PTI SKU SKU NSD NSD