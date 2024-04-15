PM Modi has hoisted flag of 'Sanatan': BJP's Shehzad Poonawala

Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hoisted the flag of 'Sanatan'.

Poonawala said the sentiments of the people have changed in these 10 years and the reality on the ground has also changed.

Addressing the new voter felicitation programme at Birla Auditorium here, Poonawala said, "United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has hoisted the flag of dynasticism, while Modi ji has hoisted the flag of Sanatan." He said that after coming out of scams, paper leaks, atrocities, malpractices and crimes as well as terrorism, developed India has now moved towards 5G and 6G.

Poonawala said the success of G20 has made India proud in the world.

He said the Indian economy has grown rapidly in the last 10 years and the nation has also progressed in foreign policy.

"This is the reason, 'Modi hai to Mumkin Hai'," he added.

The BJP leader said that there was a time in India when terrorist organisations like the PFI were allowed to take out processions while restrictions were imposed on Hindu organisations.

India's law and order system also became a victim of this appeasement, he added.

In the programme, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed, self-reliant, strong India of 2047. PTI AG AS AS