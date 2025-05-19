PM Modi has maintained 'silence' on third party interference over Kashmir, alleges Gehlot

Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained silence on the interference of a "third party" on the Kashmir issue.

He also said the people of the country are "displeased" with the statements of US President Donald Trump on the understanding reached between India and Pakistan to end military conflict and other issues.

Gehlot, while talking to reporters here, mentioned Trump's statements in which he claimed that the US mediated the "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan and talked about issues like Kashmir and trade.

The Congress leader said, "Whether Trump speaks about 'ceasefire', Kashmir or trade... this has caused a huge reaction in the entire country and the public. The (central) government is not able to understand this. I believe that if such situations continue, they will have to suffer the consequences." He said, "People have felt very bad about this. Why are you still silent? I would like to ask Modiji also, why have you maintained silence till now? Why are you still not saying that no third party will interfere in the Kashmir issue, it is only and only between India and Pakistan." The former chief minister said he considers Trump coming in between the India-Pakistan issues is very dangerous and the US president is forcibly becoming a mediator.

"Mr Trump has come into the picture, I consider it very dangerous. Because to date, no matter whose government has been at the Centre, we do not tolerate third parties. We will only talk directly with Pakistan, whether it is the Kashmir issue or any other." Gehlot also talked about the controversy that has risen after Operation Sindoor over members of delegations going to present India's side on the global platform.

"MP Shashi Tharoor made a mistake while the central government did not refrain from doing mischief in this matter," he said.

The Congress leader said, "It was Shashi Tharoor's duty to inform the party. We all respect him, he has his own experience, he has experience of the United Nations, he has been the minister of state for foreign affairs and he is a good person.

"But when he is in politics and wins elections from the Congress, then as an MP... if the opposition party and the government offer him something... in such cases he should say that 'I have no problem but you should talk to the high command (of my party)'." Gehlot said if Tharoor had said this, this issue would not have risen.

"He made a mistake there and it is their (government's) mischief, it is in front of everyone. They do not miss an opportunity to do mischief. Whereas the occasion is such that it is the time to show the unity of the whole country," he said. PTI AG KSS KSS