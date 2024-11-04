PM Modi has no scheme to attract people, has failed to fulfil poll guarantees: Himachal minister

Shimla, Nov 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no scheme to attract the people as he has failed to fulfil his poll guarantees and is making an issue of delay in payment of salaries in September in the state.

Referring to the speeches of Prime Minister Modi in poll bound states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand about financial crises in Congress-governed Himachal Pradesh, Negi said, "PM Modi has not fulfilled his promises of providing two crore jobs, depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of every Indian citizen and doubling the income of farmers by 2022." Talking to PTI Videos here, he said the prime minister is talking as if Himachal Pradesh is not a part of the country. All states and governments take loans and it is the responsibility of the Union government to help the states without discrimination, he asserted.

He said the worst-ever monsoon disaster hit the state in 2023, killing over 500 people and damaging property worth Rs 10,000 crore but no relief or financial package was given to the state despite repeated requests by the state government. On the other hand, the BJP-ruled states were given thousands of crores of rupees, he said.

"It is wrong to say that the situation in Himachal is bad as it is governed by the Congress party. Despite loans of Rs 75,000 crore left by the previous BJP government and discrimination from the Centre, the employees are getting salaries and developmental works are going on in Himachal," he added.

Himachal Pradesh is a part of the country and discrimination with the state and its people will leave a wrong feeling in the hearts and heads of the residents, he said. PTI BPL KSS KSS