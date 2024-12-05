PM Modi has put farmers' issues at centre stage: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Days after he said farmers in distress and agitating did not augur well for the nation, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put farmers issues at the centre stage.

Speaking in the Upper House, he stressed that the issues of farmers have been put at the "centre stage" by the prime minister in every walk of life, be it providing affordable housing, solar power, 'Jal in Har Nal', and technology to farmers.

"Therefore, our expectations are bound to be high. It is a time when there is convergence to take the farmer to a greater height," said the chairman.

"So I have no doubt what is being done at the moment will get greater momentum and all agencies are converging. Our expectations are high, but our accomplishments are also historic; our achievements are also splendid, and this will go a long way for the nation," he added.

Earlier, taking note of the chairman's recent concerns on farmer issues, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) said, "You speak so much about the farmer; yesterday... on the issue of the farming communities. You are so concerned about the farming community. I am a farmer, sir." Dhankhar on Tuesday had said in Mumbai that agitating farmers did not augur well for the overall well-being of the nation.

Expressing concern over challenges faced by farmers, he questioned Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan about the "promises" made to farmers and whether he had initiated dialogue with them. Chouhan was sharing the stage with him at the centenary celebrations of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology.

"Every moment is important for you. I urge you to please tell me, was a promise made to the farmers? Why has the promise not been fulfilled? What are we doing to fulfil the promise? There was an agitation last year, and there is one this year as well... time is passing, but we are doing nothing," Dhankhar said.

"You are the minister of agriculture and rural development. I am reminded of Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel, and his responsibility to unify the nation, which he did so excellently. This challenge is before you today, and it should not be considered any less than the unity of India," he further said.

When the opposition in the Rajya Sabha lauded Dhankhar for speaking in favour of farmers, he told them that "the interest of farmers would not be served by 'crocodile tears'." The year-long farmers agitation earlier had become a major bone of contention between the government and the farmers, and the government had to take back the three farm laws following their long-drawn agitation at the Delhi border. PTI RSN SKC MNK MNK