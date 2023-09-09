PM Modi has sought to define G20 Summit around inclusion of Global South: SA Prez spokesperson

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to define the G20 Summit around "inclusion of the Global South" and AU joining the bloc signals a "very positive step" towards the reforms sought in the UNSC and various global multilateral financial institutions, a top South African official said on Saturday.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here, Vincent Magwenya, also said that there has been a lot of "positive development" with respect to the Russia-Ukraine conflict this year than it was last year.

"We have formalised peace process which has the support of all G20 members... The peace process going to take time. (This is) the first real commitment to resolve this conflict peacefully. That development cannot be ignored," a spokesperson of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

"We still seek to find a text or a declaration that will reflect the positive sentiments of the Summit," he said.

Modi has sought to "define this Summit around inclusion of the Global South, smaller developing countries," Magwenya said.

The inclusion also signals a "very positive step towards kind of reforms we always advocated with respect to the form UNSC, form of various global multilateral financial institutions," he said. PTI KND RHL