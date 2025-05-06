PM Modi has taken 'bold decisions' to combat terrorism, says Deve Gowda

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken "bold decisions" to combat terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack and affirmed his and his party's support for all the decisions to end the menace.

"We need to teach the terrorists a lesson. This is the first time that a prime minister has taken such bold steps. No prime minister has given such supreme authority to the army," Deve Gowda said at a press conference.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader noted Modi implemented several measures, including granting full operational freedom to the Indian Armed Forces to determine the mode, targets and timing of their response.

Founded by Deve Gowda, the Janata Dal (Secular) is a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. His son HD Kumaraswamy is a minister in the Union government.

Deve Gowda noted that the current situation could not be compared to the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, describing them as "different scenarios".

The former prime minister also welcomed the Centre's decision to enumerate caste in the upcoming general census while hitting out at the caste survey conducted in Karnataka.

"Karnataka is indulging in politics in the name of caste census. Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Cabinet does not agree with the caste census conducted in the state," he said.

Deve Gowda said the Karnataka survey had identified 1,351 castes and sub-castes, with the Kurubas being among the prominent backward communities.

He also questioned Siddaramaiah's commitment to his AHINDA platform. "How many staff has he hired from backward communities or his own Kuruba community in his own office?" The Karnataka caste survey report has recommended reclassifying the Kuruba community from category 2A to the more backward 1B category, reflecting its socio-economic status.

AHINDA represents a significant portion of Karnataka's population, including religious minorities (Muslims and Christians), Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.