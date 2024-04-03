PM Modi has taken India to new heights, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra

Puri, April 3 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, who is once again contesting for the Puri Lok Sabha seat, has said that despite his defeat in the 2019 elections, he remained committed to serving the people of the temple town and the state.

Patra had narrowly lost to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Pinaki Misra in the last general elections.

This time, Patra finds himself pitted against former Mumbai Police commissioner Arup Patnaik. BJD has chosen to field Patnaik over Misra in this electoral contest.

Talking to PTI Video, Patra said, "We have to believe and repose faith on the 'Guarantee of Narendra Modi ji'. He has taken India to a different realm altogether. He has promised us that India will be the third biggest economy if the BJP returns to power in 2024." On Monday, Patra had released his report card of the work undertaken by him in the last five years.

"Never before a defeated candidate has presented a report card of the work undertaken by him. After my defeat in 2019, I took a pledge that I will continue to stay with my people in Puri and work for them," he said.

"During these five years, I have opened several post offices in Puri, we have distributed vehicles for Divyangs, we have launched Vande Bharat train from Puri, among other things," Patra said. PTI SUF MNB