PM Modi has taken tough decisions to free country of corruption: Shah

Varanasi, Apr 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken "tough decisions" to free the country of corruption, terrorism and Naxalism.

He also said the prime minister has brought glory to Kashi in the world.

Shah made the remarks while addressing a gathering of party workers here after inaugurating the election office of Modi.

"Modi ji freed the country of corruption...he has also done the work of freeing the country of casteism, nepotism, appeasement, terrorism and Naxalism. He even worked to rid the country of the signs of slavery which were there since the time of the British and Mughals," Shah said.

"Whenever history of the country will be written...this 10-year period from 2014 to 2024 will be written in golden letters. In these years, Modi ji has taken tough decisions and worked to take the country forward in every field," he added.

PM Modi, who won Varanasi in 2014 and 2019, will contest the elections from the Lok Sabha seat for the third time.

"The BJP candidate from Kashi region in the 2024 elections has brought glory to Kashi, the oldest city in the world, not only in the country but also in the entire world. He has done a lot for the development in the Kashi region. The office of such a Narendra Modi ji has been inaugurated today," Shah said.

Today under the double engine government, Purvanchal has become mafia-free, he said.

"It is an honour for me to inaugurate the election office of 'pradhan sevak' Narendra Modi here. All workers of the BJP have to work together to ensure that we fulfil the aim to cross 400 (seats)," the Union home minister told party workers.

"We have to take the message of development done by Narendra Modi to every household. We also have to take the promise of developed India made by Narendra Modi," he added.

Shah said that Modi has worked to remove Article 370, made a law against triple talaq and worked to bring the CAA.

"Modi ji also did the work of implementing 'one rank one pension' and also worked to provide 33 per cent reservation to mothers and sisters in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas," he said.

"Now Modi ji has to be made Prime Minister for the third time. In Modi's third term, India will become the third largest economy in the world," he said.

Polling in Varanasi will be held on June 1, the last phase of ongoing Lok Sabha elections. PTI CDN CDN KVK KVK