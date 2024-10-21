PM Modi has very clear plan for India's future: Britain's ex-PM Cameron

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Former British Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a very clear plan about technology and the future of India and his third consecutive term in office demonstrates the ability to bring real change in a consistent way.

Advertisment

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Cameron said it was very important to have a clear plan for driving economic growth, improving infrastructure and the future of the country.

"What you find in politics, when you become prime minister everything hits you at a million miles an hour. If you don't have a very clear plan about what you want to do, you get endlessly distracted by the short term problems and difficulties," he said.

Earlier, at the Summit, Prime Minister Modi shared his vision for a developed India by 2047 and listed the achievements of his government in the first 125 days of his third term.

Advertisment

"It was great to hear Prime Minister Modi's speech. To have that energy level at the start of your third term is truly impressive," Cameron said, adding in Britain no prime minister has had three terms since Tony Blair and Margaret Thatcher before him.

"It's very impressive because it means you have the ability to get real change, real things done in a very consistent way, which is what we are seeing in India," he said.

Cameron said democracy was noisy and with difficult disputations, and underscored the need for leaders to have a clear plan for the future.

Advertisment

"The more you have a plan, the more you can get back to it as soon as the noise abates," Cameron said. PTI SKU SKU DV DV