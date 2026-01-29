PM Modi heaps praise on performers of Beating Retreat ceremony

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday heaped praise on the artists and performers of the Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the end of Republic Day celebrations.

The 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' was the overriding theme of the ceremonial event held at the Vijay Chowk and presided over by President Droupadi Murmu.

In a post on X, the prime minister said the tunes performed by the Army Military Band at the Beating Retreat 2026 were excellent.

"Equally masterful were the formations that included tributes to Operation Sindoor, 150 years of Vande Mataram, the cricketing triumph of India's Nari Shakti, as well as the representations of Ashni drone, Bhairav battalion and the ancient 'Garuda Vyuha' battle formation," he said.

Modi also praised the CAPF bands, saying the diverse compositions by them were filled with vibrancy and reflected a spirit of pride towards those who protect our nation.

"Simply outstanding," he remarked on the Naval Band's performances which included 'Namaste', 'Sagar Pawan', 'Matribhumi', 'Tejasvi' and 'Jai Bharati'.

The Matsya Yantra formation was flawless, he said.

"The Air Force Band was exceptional at the Beating Retreat 2026. They performed 'Brave Warrior', 'Twilight', 'Alert (Post Horn Gallop)' and 'Flying Star' impeccably. The Sindoor formation was brilliant," the prime minister said. PTI SKU KVK KVK