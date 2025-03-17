PM Modi, his New Zealand counterpart Luxon visit Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon visited the historic Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib here on Monday and paid obeisance at the Sikh shrine.

The New Zealand prime minister began a five-day visit to India on Sunday with a focus on deepening the bilateral trade and economic ties.

The two leaders held wide-ranging talks on Monday and also attended the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue 2025.

In another engagement, Modi and Luxon visited the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. The two leaders, sporting yellow scarves, bowed before the Guru Granth Sahib and paid obeisance at the Sikh shrine.

PM Modi later shared pictures of their visit to the gurdwara on X.

"Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and I visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, a place of profound faith and history. The Sikh community's unwavering commitment to service and humanity is truly admirable across the world. @chrisluxonmp," he wrote on the social media platform.

Luxon is visiting India from March 16 to 20 on his first trip to the country as prime minister. He is accompanied by one of the largest delegations a New Zealand prime minister has ever travelled with. PTI KND NSD NSD