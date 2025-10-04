PM Modi, his UK counterpart Starmer to hold wide-ranging talks in Mumbai on Oct 9

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will undertake a two-day visit to India next week in his first trip to the country since assuming charge of the top office in July last year.

Starmer's visit to India from October 8 to 9 will provide a "valuable opportunity" to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the UK to build a forward-looking partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

Starmer will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on October 9.

The British prime minister's visit to India came two-and-half months after the two countries inked a landmark free trade pact that will increase market access, cut tariffs and double bilateral trade by 2030.

The landmark trade deal was firmed up during Modi's visit to London in July.

The MEA said two prime ministers, in their talks, will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with 'Vision 2035', a 10-year roadmap of programmes and initiatives to bolster ties.

The key pillars of the roadmap are trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.

"Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India-UK economic partnership," it said.

The two prime ministers will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance, it added.

In Mumbai, Modi and Starmer will also attend the sixth edition of the Global Fintech Fest and deliver keynote addresses.

The two leaders will also engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators.

Along with the FTA -- the biggest the UK has done since leaving the European Union -- the two sides also sealed a double contribution convention. It provides for exemption for employers of Indian workers from paying social security contributions in the UK.

The India-UK bilateral trade crossed USD 55 billion in 2023-24. The UK is the sixth largest investor in India, with a cumulative investment of USD 36 billion.

India's investments in the UK are close to USD 20 billion, and some 1,000 Indian companies operating in Britain provide employment to almost 100,000 people.

The trade deal provides for an increase in market access, slashing tariffs on British whisky and cars among other items and double bilateral trade by 2030. PTI MPB ZMN