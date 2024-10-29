PM Modi hits out at Delhi, WB government for not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Delhi and West Bengal governments on Tuesday for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme due to "political interests" and said he was pained that the elderly in these places cannot avail free treatment under the expanded programme.

The prime minister on Tuesday extended his government's flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

"I apologise to all the elderly aged 70 and above in Delhi and West Bengal that I cannot serve them. I would get to know about your pains and sufferings but I won't be able to help you," Modi said.

"The reason is that the governments in Delhi and West Bengal are not joining the scheme due to their political interests," he stated, adding the tendency to be oppressive against the sick people of one's own state for political interests does not align with the idea of humanity.

People aged above 70 will get free treatment in hospitals and they will be given 'the Ayushman Vaya Vandana' card, Modi said.

"I am able to serve the people of the country but the walls of the political profession are preventing me from serving the elderly people of Delhi and West Bengal," he said.

Elections in Delhi are due in 2025 and in West Bengal in 2026.

Modi who launched development projects worth over Rs 12,850 crore on the occasion of the ninth Ayurveda Day and the birth anniversary of Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine, said that during this year's general elections, he had promised that people aged 70 years and above would be brought under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme during the third term of his government.

"This guarantee is being fulfilled today," he said, adding he will not rest until the poor and middle class of the country are free from the burden of expensive treatment.

Modi informed that nearly four crore poor people have availed the benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

Had the scheme not been there, they would have had to shell out around Rs 1.25 lakh crore from their own pockets.

"I often interact with the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and listen to their experience...," he said adding no such beneficial scheme existed in the past.

"Be it the poor or the middle class, the priority of the government has been to lessen the burden of medical expenditure," he said.

Modi noted that more than 14,000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras are operational across the country where medicines are available at an 80 per cent discount.

He informed that due to these Janaushadhi Kendras, the poor and middle class have managed to save Rs 30,000 crore due to the availability of cheap medicines.

Similarly, prices of devices like stents and knee implants have been reduced which led to savings of more than Rs 80,000 crore by the common citizens.

He also mentioned that the free dialysis scheme and Mission Indradhanush campaign were preventing fatal diseases and saving the lives of pregnant women and newborn babies.

"I will not rest until the poor and middle class of the country are free from the burden of expensive treatment," he asserted.

Modi emphasised the importance of timely diagnosis in reducing the risks and inconveniences associated with illnesses.

He highlighted that over two lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established across the country to facilitate early diagnosis and treatment.

He said that these Arogya Mandirs enable crores of citizens to easily check for diseases like cancer, hypertension and diabetes.

He said that timely diagnosis leads to prompt treatment, ultimately saving costs for patients.

Prime Minister Modi explained that the government is leveraging technology to enhance healthcare and save citizens' money under the e-Sanjeevani scheme where over 30 crore people have consulted doctors online.

"Free and accurate consultations from doctors have significantly reduced healthcare expenses," he added.

Modi who announced the launch of the U-win platform said that it will provide India with a technologically advanced interface in the health sector.

"The world witnessed the success of our Co-win platform during the pandemic, and the success of the UPI payment system has become a global story," he said, adding that India aims to replicate this success in the healthcare sector through Digital Public Infrastructure.

The prime minister highlighted the unprecedented progress made in India's healthcare sector over the past decade, contrasting it with the limited achievements in the previous six to seven decades.

"In the last 10 years, we have seen a record number of new AIIMS and medical colleges being established".

Referring to Tuesday's event, the prime minister said that hospitals were inaugurated in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. He also mentioned the foundation stone laying for new medical colleges in Narsapur and Bommasandra in Karnataka, Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh, Achitapuram in Andhra Pradesh, and Faridabad in Haryana.

"Additionally, work has begun on the new ESIC Hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and a new hospital was inaugurated in Indore," he added.

Modi emphasised that the increasing number of hospitals reflects a proportional rise in medical seats. He affirmed that no poor child's dream of becoming a doctor would be shattered, and no middle-class student would be forced to study abroad due to lack of options in India.

He informed that nearly 1 lakh new MBBS and MD seats have been added over the past 10 years and reiterated the commitment to announce another 75,000 seats in the next five years.

The prime minister informed that 7.5 lakh registered AYUSH practitioners are already contributing to the nation's healthcare. He stressed on increasing this number further and highlighted the growing demand for medical and wellness tourism in India.

He stressed the need for the youth and AYUSH practitioners to prepare for expanding fields such as preventive cardiology, Ayurvedic orthopaedics, and Ayurvedic rehabilitation centres, both in India and abroad.

"Immense opportunities are being created for AYUSH practitioners. Our youth will not only progress themselves through these opportunities but will also render a great service to humanity," he added.

PM Modi noted the rapid progress in medicine during the 21st century, with breakthroughs in treatments for previously incurable diseases. He said, "As the world places importance on wellness along with treatment, India has thousands of years of knowledge in this area." The Prime Minister announced the launch of the Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan aimed at designing ideal lifestyles and risk analysis for individuals using Ayurveda principles.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of validating traditional herbs like Ashwagandha, turmeric, and black pepper through high-impact scientific studies.

"Lab validation of our traditional healthcare systems will not only increase the value of these herbs but also create a significant market," he remarked, pointing to the rising demand for Ashwagandha, which is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by the end of this decade.

Underlining that the success of AYUSH is transforming not only the health sector but also the economy, Prime Minister Modi informed that the AYUSH manufacturing sector has grown from USD 3 billion in 2014 to nearly USD 24 billion today, an eight-fold increase in just 10 years.

Modi highlighted the global export of AYUSH products to 150 countries, benefiting Indian farmers by turning local herbs and superfoods into global commodities.

He also pointed out initiatives like the Namami Gange project, which promotes natural farming and herb cultivation along the Ganga River. PTI PLB/ASK RT RT