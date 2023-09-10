PM Modi holds bilateral talks with French President Macron

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and said they discussed a series of topics.

"A very productive lunch meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed a series of topics and look forward to ensuring India-France relations scale new heights of progress," Modi said in a post on X.

The bilateral talks took place after the G20 Summit concluded. Both countries share close ties and strategic partnership. PTI KR ASK RHL