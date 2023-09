New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni as the two leaders discussed a range of issues.

Modi has been holding bilateral talks with a host of leaders who have arrived here for the G20 Summit.

He had held talks with US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Bangladesh and Mauritius on Friday.

On Saturday, the prime minister spoke to a number of other leaders, including those of the UK and Japan. PTI KR CK CK