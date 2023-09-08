PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Both foreign leaders arrived to a warm welcome at the New Delhi Airport to attend the G20 Summit from September 9-10.

Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next three days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit.

The prime minister earlier said that these meetings would give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.

"It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development," the prime minister posted on X, adding, "I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days." "I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation," Modi said.

On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.

On Sunday, he will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said. PTI ASK/KR RT