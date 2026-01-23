PM Modi holds massive road show in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a massive road show in this capital city of poll-bound Kerala.

The road show was organised from the Thampanoor overbridge to the Putharikandam Maidan, where the PM will launch various projects and flag off new trains.

Following that, he will also address around 25,000 workers who are expected to be gathered there to greet him.

Standing on the footboard of his vehicle Modi waved to the thousands of people, including party workers and supporters holding BJP flags and wearing saffron colored caps, gathered on either sides of the road.

They welcomed the PM by showering flowers on him.

Party workers and supporters also carried 'Vikasita Keralam' (developed Kerala) placards.

People, attired in colorful costumes, performed local dance forms to the tune of drum beats along the PM's road show route.

BJP flags and boards carrying Modi's image were set up along the entire route that the PM's road show took.