PM Modi holds meeting with BJP CMs, Dy-CMs

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held deliberations with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states over a host of issues, with focus on ensuring that benefits of numerous welfare schemes fully cover the targeted beneficiaries.

Modi, sources said, noted the efforts of the BJP-run governments to help different sections of society, especially the poor.

He said on X, "Our Party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfil the aspirations of the people." The "mukhyamantri parishad" organised by the BJP at regular intervals is aimed at reviewing key schemes in states, following the best governance practices and the delivery of central government welfare initiatives.

Besides Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the party president, chief ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan) and Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha) were among the leaders who attended the first day of the two-day meeting here.

Chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Haryana, Manipur and Chhattisgarh were also part of the deliberations.

The leaders at times also take stock of the political situation.

The meeting comes in the wake of the presentation of the Union budget, with the opposition targeting the government for ignoring other states at the expense of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

It is also the first meeting following the Lok Sabha polls in which the BJP's performance was underwhelming as the party lost its majority in the Lower House of Parliament.

Party leaders, though, added that governance issues were at the centre of the discussions at the meeting. The last such meeting was held in February.