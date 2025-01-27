PM Modi holds phone talks with US President Trump; focus on working towards global peace, security

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to US President Donald Trump with a focus on enhancing the India-US partnership and jointly working towards global peace and security.

It was the first phone conversation between the two leaders after Trump became the US President for a second term on January 20.

Following the phone conversation, Modi said both sides are committed to "mutually beneficial" and "trusted partnership".

"Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term," the prime minister said on 'X' "We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security," he said.

It is not immediately known whether the issues of immigration and tariff figured in the talks.

Like in many countries, there have been some concerns in India as well over the Trump administration's approach on immigration and tariff.

President Trump has already talked about slapping "100 per cent tariffs" on the BRICS grouping, a bloc that includes India too.

On Friday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is looking for "bolder, bigger and a more ambitious" relationship with the US and indicated its readiness to work with the Trump administration to address issues like illegal immigration and trade.

The phone conversation between Modi and Trump came six days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz in Washington.

Jaishankar also attended the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in the American capital. The meeting was the Trump administration's first foreign policy engagement.

At a media briefing in Washington on January 22, Jaishankar said his meetings signalled that the Trump administration "prioritising" the bilateral relationship with India. PTI MPB KVK KVK