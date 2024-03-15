PM Modi holds road show in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening held a roadshow in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency here.

Wearing a saffron coloured cap, Modi stood in an open-top vehicle and waved to the people who stood on both sides of the road, greeting him.

Modi was flanked by Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and the party's candidate from Malkajgiri Eatala Rajender.

Modi is scheduled to address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18. PTI SJR VVK GDK ANE