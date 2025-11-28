PM Modi holds road show in Karnataka's Udupi

Udupi (Karnataka), Nov 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a road show in the temple town of Udupi.

Modi landed at the Mangaluru Airport and proceeded to Udupi by a special helicopter.

The Prime Minister arrived here to take part in the “Laksha Geeta Pathana”, a mass recitation in which more than one lakh devotees will chant verses from the Bhagavad Gita in unison.

Standing on the running board of his vehicle, the Prime Minister waved at the enthusiastic gathering, which showered his convoy with flower petals.

Modi reciprocated by throwing flowers back at the people waiting on either side of the road.

Saffron festoons and BJP flags dotted the route.

The celebratory atmosphere was further elevated by performances from various cultural troupes that showcased the vibrant traditions of coastal Karnataka.

He is also scheduled to offer prayers at the Sri Krishna temple and receive blessings from the presiding Paryaya Swamiji. PTI GMS ROH