PM Modi holds road show in TN

Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) Amid showering of flowers and petals by BJP supporters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show here on Friday before inaugurating the Khelo India Youth Games.

Beginning his three-day Tamil Nadu visit, Modi waved to enthusiastic supporters from his car and along the about 4-km route, he was welcomed by performers of Bharathanatyam and folk arts and traditional music was played.

The Ram Mandir consecration on January 22 was a key theme that was displayed in banners by saffron party workers.

The Prime Minister was accorded a rousing reception by BJP workers who lined up on both sides of the roads, leading to the Nehru Indoor Stadium at Periamet here.

Modi arrived at the airport here and later reached INS Adyar, near the Marina beach by a helicopter and arrived at the venue of the youth games by road. Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin welcomed him. PTI VGN ROH