PM Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad ahead of rally

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, held a roadshow in the eastern part of Ahmedabad city on Monday evening ahead of a public rally.

Upon his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport, Modi was received by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, a Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat.

From the airport, the PM reached the Naroda area and held a 2-km-long roadshow from Haridarshan crossroads till Khodaldham ground in the Nikol area of the city, where he will address a gathering after launching projects worth Rs 5,477 crore.

Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the roadshow route and cheerfully greeted Modi. PTI PJT PD RSY