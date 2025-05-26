PM Modi holds 3rd roadshow in Ahmedabad after Vadodara and Bhuj

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Ahmedabad upon his arrival at the city airport from Bhuj in Kutch district on Monday evening as he wrapped up the first day of his Gujarat visit.

This was the third roadshow of Modi on the first day of his two-day visit of Gujarat. The PM is on first visit to his home state since Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Modi was warmly welcomed by people participating in the Ahmedabad roadshow, celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor, said a state government release.

A large number of people stood on both sides of the road to greet the PM, who reciprocated by waving his hand while standing on an open-hood vehicle.

Various theme-based tableaus, patriotic songs and cultural programmes charged up the atmosphere during the roadshow from Airport Circle to Indira Bridge.

During the roadshow, there was great enthusiasm among citizens to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. On the route of the roadshow, citizens, including children, greeted Modi by waving tricolours and showering flowers, said the release.

Earlier in the day, the PM held similar road shows in Vadodara and Bhuj in Kutch district, which borders Pakistan.

On Tuesday, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 5,536 crore at an event in Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar.