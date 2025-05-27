PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning, with crowds gathered to greet him.

This was the prime minister's fourth roadshow during his two-day visit to Gujarat. It is his first visit to his home state since Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The roadshow started at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar and will end at Mahatma Mandir.

People gathered in large numbers, waving the tricolour along the route.

PM Modi held roadshows in Vadodara, Bhuj and Ahmedabad on Monday.