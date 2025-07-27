PM Modi holds roadshow in Gangaikonda Cholapuram

Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Jul 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here on Sunday soon after his arrival to preside over a function to mark the birth anniversary of the iconic Chola king Rajendra Chola-I.

During the roadshow, the prime minister stood on the running board of his vehicle and waved at the people who lined up on both sides of the road.

Workers of the BJP and AIADMK enthusiastically gathered on roadsides and they showered flowers and petals on Prime Minister Modi all through the 3-kilometer road show route; the flags of the BJP and AIADMK fluttered.

PM Modi started his roadshow after leaving the helipad at Ponneri and it culminated at the Chola-era Lord Brihadeeswara temple.

Gangaikonda Cholapuram was the 'victory city' constructed by Rajendra Chola following his victorious maritime expedition to South East Asia about 1,000 years ago.

The prime minister arrived here from the Tiruchirappalli airport by an IAF chopper. PTI VGN VGN ADB