PM Modi holds roadshow in Sanand

Sanand (Gujarat), Feb 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a roadshow in Sanand town of Ahmedabad district on Saturday afternoon.

People on both sides of the road from where Modi's convoy passed waved Indian flags and showered flowers on the prime minister.

Modi is in Sanand to inaugurate Micron Technologyâs state-of-the-art semiconductor ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging) plant, officials said.

The ATMP facility will manufacture SSD Solid State Drive storage devices as well as RAM-type DRAM and NAND products, according to a government release.

The company has invested Rs 22,516 crore for its Sanand plant, it said.