PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Varanasi (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) Arriving here days after being made BJP nominee for Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for the third time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a rousing reception at the Varanasi airport on Saturday.

BJP workers and locals lined up on the roads outside the airport from where Modi began a 28-km long roadshow during which he also stopped at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior party leaders and office bearers were present at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Babatpur to welcome the prime minister.

BJP regional chief Dilip Patel said that Varanasi district and metropolitan unit made elaborate arrangements for Modi's visit.

The locals, including women and children, showered flowers on the prime minister during the roadshow amid playing of drums, he said.

Modi is also scheduled to visit Atulanand School located in Gilat Bazaar and Kabir Chaura, among other places on the route of the roadshow, Patel said.

Patel said the prime minister will make a night halt at the BLW Guest House here. On the second day of his visit on Sunday, he will leave for Azamgarh from Bareka helipad at around 10 am. PTI COR SAB RPA