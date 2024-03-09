PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, visits Kashi Vishwanath temple

Varanasi (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here and offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple after arriving in his parliamentary constituency to a rousing reception days after the BJP fielded him from the seat for a third time.

BJP workers and locals lined up the roads outside the airport from where Modi began his 28-km long roadshow, greeting the enthusiastic public who showered flower petals on him.

Earlier in the day, Modi visited states in the northeast and inaugurated multiple development projects.

"From Kaziranga to Kashi via Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal! Prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and sought Mahadev's blessings for the progress of India. Began the day in the serene Kaziranga National Park and lush green tea gardens. Went to the lovely city of Itanagar where I received a very special welcome. In Jorhat was mesmerised by the statue of Lachit Borphukan and also joined the public meeting there.

This was followed by vibrant programmes in Siliguri. Everywhere, the people's appreciation of our Government's work is tremendous," Modi said in a post on X.

In Varanasi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior BJP leaders and office-bearers were present at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Babatpur to welcome the PM.

Modi entered the Kashi Vishwanath temple from the main gate to offer prayers as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him. Priests led by Srikant Mishra performed the puja amid chanting of mantras.

The PM came a day after the festival of Mahashivratri and performed 'Rudrabhishek', 'Jalabhishek' and Dugdhabhishek' amidst the sounds of bells and blowing of conch shells.

The prime minister prayed for the welfare of the public.

On his return from the temple, Modi greeted people by showing a "trishul" (trident) and the devotees reciprocated with slogans of 'Har-Har Mahadev" and "Modi-Modi".

BJP regional chief Dilip Patel said that Varanasi district and metropolitan unit made elaborate arrangements for the visit, setting up 38 welcome points along the route.

Modi's roadshow passed through areas such as Atulanand School in Gilat Bazaar, Kabir Chaura among other places before reaching the BLW guest house where he will be taking a night halt, Patel said.

On Sunday, he will leave for Azamgarh from Bareka helipad at around 10 am and will return around 2 pm here. Later, he will leave for New Delhi from Babatpur airport. PTI COR SAB RPA TIR TIR