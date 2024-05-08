PM Modi holds roadshow in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, May 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday embarked on a roadshow here to canvass for the NDA partners -TDP, BJP and Janasena- for the forthcoming elections.

Following a public meeting at Kalikiri in Annamayya district in the afternoon, Modi commenced his evening roadshow from Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Bandar Road in Vijayawada, NTR district.

Tight security measures were enforced in the city, especially on Bandar Road where most commercial establishments have been shut.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu joined the roadshow which will end within the Bandar Road.

Scores of NDA supporters from the ranks of BJP, TDP and Janasena have converged on Bandar Road, waiting to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

The roadshow is Modi's fourth electioneering programme in the southern state within two days after back-to-back meetings at Rajamahendravaram and Anakapalli on May 6, followed by another public meeting at Kalikiri today.

Simultaneous elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies in the southern state will be held on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4. PTI STH GDK SS