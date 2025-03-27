PM Modi holds talks with Japanese business delegation

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with a high-powered delegation from the Japan Association of Corporate Executives over strengthening bilateral trade, enhancing investment opportunities, and fostering collaboration in key sectors.

Modi received the delegation from Keizai Doyukai (Japan Association of Corporate Executives) led by its chairperson Takeshi Niinami, and 20 other business delegates to hear their views and ideas to deepen economic cooperation between India and Japan, an official statement said.

The discussion covered strengthening bilateral trade, enhancing investment opportunities, and fostering collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture, marine products, space, defence, insurance, technology, infrastructure, civil aviation, clean energy, nuclear energy and MSME partnership.

The statement said that during the meeting, Modi highlighted India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and reaffirmed India's determination to provide a business-friendly environment.

He also highlighted the Japan Plus system developed in India to facilitate and fast-track Japanese investments in India.

The prime minister emphasised that there should be no ambiguity or hesitation for investors.

India's governance is policy-driven, and the government is committed to ensuring a transparent and predictable environment, he added.

Modi said that immense scale of growth of aviation sector exists in the country, noting that India is working to building significant infrastructure, including the construction of new airports and the expansion of logistics capabilities, according to the statement.

The prime minister said that given India's vast diversity, the country will play a major role in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. He stressed the importance of collaboration with those involved in AI, encouraging them to partner with India.

Noting that India is making significant strides in the field of green energy, having launched a mission focused on biofuels, he said that the agricultural sector, in particular, stands to benefit from biofuels as an important value addition.

The Keizai Doyukai delegation shared their plans for India as both sides expressed optimism about future collaborations and looked forward to deepening business and investment ties in the years ahead.

Takeshi, representative director, president & CEO, Suntory Holdings Ltd, appreciated the thriving relations between India and Japan under Modi's leadership and said he sees huge opportunity for Japan to invest in India.

Tanakaa Shigehiro, corporate senior executive vice president and chief government affairs officer, NEC Corporation, remarked that PM Modi explained very clearly his vision and expectations for Japanese industry to invest in India, the statement said.

The delegation underscored Japanese business support and commitment to the vision for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 in a meaningful and mutually beneficial manner, it added.