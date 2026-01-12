PM Modi holds wide ranging talks with Germany's Merz

Ahmedabad, Jan 12 (PTI) India and Germany on Monday firmed up a comprehensive roadmap to expand ties in the education sector as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held wide ranging talks to expand the overall trajectory of bilateral engagement.

The two leaders also deliberated on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the situation in Gaza and other pressing global challenges with Modi asserting that India has always supported the peaceful resolution of all problems and disputes.

The German leader landed in Ahmedabad early this morning on a two-day visit to India. It is his first trip to Asia as German chancellor.

"Today's comprehensive roadmap on higher education will give a new direction to our partnership in the field of education," Modi said in his media statement.

The prime minister also invited German universities to open their campuses in India.

Modi said he and Merz agreed that terrorism is a serious threat to all of humanity. "India and Germany will stand united against it and continue the fight with full resolve," he said.

The prime minister added, "We discussed in detail various global and regional issues, including Ukraine and Gaza." "India has always supported the peaceful resolution of all problems and disputes and backs all efforts in this direction," he said. PTI MPB MIN MIN