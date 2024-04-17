PM Modi hopes Lord Ram's ‘Surya tilak’ will inspire India to scale new heights of glory

Nalbari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed hope that ‘Surya tilak’ of Lord Ram in the Ayodhya temple will bring energy to the lives of people and inspire the country to scale new heights of glory.

Advertisment

Addressing an election rally here, the prime minister said that the birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Ram were being held in the temple at Ayodhya after 500 years with a 'Surya tilak' ceremony.

''A new atmosphere is prevailing in the entire country as we celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ram in his own home after 500 years and this is a culmination of centuries of devotion and generations of sacrifice," he said at the rally.

The 'Surya tilak' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was done at noon on Wednesday on the occasion of Ram Navami, using an elaborate mechanism involving mirrors and lenses by which sunbeams were directed on the forehead of Ram idol.

Advertisment

''After my Nalbari rally, I had the privilege of witnessing the wonderful and incomparable moment of Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me," the prime minister posted on 'X' along with two photographs of him watching the ceremony on a tablet.

After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory. pic.twitter.com/QqDpwOzsTP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

Advertisment

He said the grand Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya are historic.

“May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and may it inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory,” he said.

''This much-awaited moment at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is a moment of bliss for everyone. This 'Surya tilak' will illuminate every resolution of developed India with its divine energy in the same way,” he said on the microblogging site.

The prime minister urged people to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' several times on the occasion of Ram Navami and hoped Indians across the world witnessed the ceremony.