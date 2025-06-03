PM Modi in Andhra on Yoga Day

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Andhra Pradesh to mark Yoga Day on June 21.

In a post on X, he said, "Gladdening to see enthusiasm building up towards Yoga Day 2025. #Yogandhra2025 is a commendable effort by the people of AP to make Yoga popular. I look forward to marking Yoga Day in AP on the 21st." He added, "I call upon all of you to mark Yoga Day and also make Yoga a regular part of your lives." Modi was reacting to a post of Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav on the start of the lead-up to Yoga Day in Andhra Pradesh. PTI KR RHL