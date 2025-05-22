PM Modi in Rajasthan, inaugurates redeveloped railway station in Bikaner

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayers at the Karni Mata temple and inaugurated the redeveloped Deshnok railway station in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

He also flagged-off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express from Deshnok and will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore.

Inspired by temple architecture, the revamped Deshnok station located near the Karni Mata temple will cater to thousands of pilgrims visiting the shrine each year.

Prime Minister Modi will also address a public gathering in Palana.

Besides, he will virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped 'Amrit Stations' in 86 districts across 18 states and Union territories, which have been built at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore.

The prime minister was accompanied by union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and others.