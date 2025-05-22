PM Modi in Rajasthan, offers prayers at Karni Mata temple

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayers at the Karni Mata temple in Bikaner district. During his visit to Bikaner district, Modi is also set to inaugurate the redeveloped Deshnoke railway station, and lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore.

He will also address a public gathering in Palana, according to an official statement.

Besides, the prime minister will virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped 'Amrit Stations' in 86 districts across 18 states and Union territories, which have been built at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore.

Inspired by temple architecture, the revamped Deshnoke station located near the Karni Mata temple is designed to serve the heavy influx of pilgrims with enhanced passenger amenities, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will also flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train from Deshnok, marking a significant boost to passenger rail connectivity in the region.

Following the station inauguration, Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation development projects exceeding Rs 26,000 crore.

The projects span across railways, roadways, power, water supply, and renewable energy, underscoring the Centre's commitment to infrastructure and economic growth in Rajasthan and beyond, the statement said.