PM Modi in Rajasthan's Sikar on July 27 to release Samman Nidhi to farmers

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Sikar district of Rajasthan on July 27, party sources said on Wednesday.

They said the prime minister will transfer Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme payments into the bank accounts of beneficiaries on the day. Ahead of the visit, BJP state president C P Joshi and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary held a meeting in Sikar on Wednesday.

"Modi will come to Sikar on July 27 to release the 14th installment of Samman Nidhi to farmers," Chudhary said.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is an initiative by the Government of India that gives farmers up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. The initiative was announced in the 2019 Interim Union Budget. BJP's Sikar MP Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati and Jhunjhunu MP Narendra Khichad along with other state office bearers, district officials and party workers participated in the Wednesday's meeting. Joshi said all-out efforts should be made to make the prime minister's upcoming meet a success. PTI AG SRY SRY