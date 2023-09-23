PM Modi inaugurates 16 residential schools for needy children in UP

Varanasi (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 16 residential schools for needy children in Uttar Pradesh, built at a cost of about Rs 1,115 crore.

Advertisment

These schools - Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas - have been opened to provide quality education to children of labourers and construction workers and those orphaned in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before dedicating these schools to the nation, Prime Minister Modi interacted with some students.

The residential schools, built at a cost of about Rs 1,115 crore, intend to accommodate 1,000 students each. These will enhance access to quality education and help in holistic development of children.

Each of the schools is constructed on an area of 10-15 acres with classrooms, playground, recreational areas, a mini auditorium, hostel complex, mess and residential quarters for staff members. PTI NAV SMN