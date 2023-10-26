PM Modi inaugurates 37th National Games in Goa; says spending on sports increased three-fold in 9 years

Margao (Goa), Oct 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government has increased expenditure on sports by three-fold in last nine years, and reiterated that the country is prepared to host 2036 Olympics.

Speaking after inaugurating the 37th National Games at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Margao, Modi said the Games are taking place in Goa at a time when Indian sports is reaching new heights.

“We have brought in changes in schemes to provide financial incentives to sportspersons,” Modi said.

There is no dearth of sports talent in India, Modi said, adding the country has produced many sports champions.

Modi referred to several key actions of his government in the last 30 to 35 days, including passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, India successfully completing key test in Gaganyaan mission, launch of Namo Bharat trains of the Regional Rapid Transit System, and Operation Ajay flights to facilitate the return of Indian nationals trapped in Israel.

The National Games are being held in Goa from October 26 to November 9. More than 10,000 athletes from across the country are competing in over 43 sports disciplines across 28 venues. PTI RPS VT VT