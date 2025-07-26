PM Modi dedicates to nation Rs 4,900 crore worth projects in TN

Tuticorin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated, laid foundation stones and dedicated projects worth Rs Rs 4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The projects are related to airport, highways, railways, port and power in Tamil Nadu. The inaugurated projects include new state-of-the-art terminal building with a built up area of 17,000 square meters.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, presented a memento, a replica of the iconic Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, to the prime minister on the occasion. Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi and top officials took part.