PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 1,22,100 cr in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid foundation stone and inaugurated several projects in renewable energy, water supply, power sector, road and infrastructure worth Rs 1,22,100 crore at a function in Rajasthan's Banswara.

Modi reached Banswara and attended the function. He pressed a remote button to lay foundation stone/inaugurate the development and infrastructure projects in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rajasthan governor Haribhau Bagade, CM Bhajanlal Sharma and others.

Among the most significant projects is Mahi-Banswara Nuclear Power Project, a 2,800 MW facility to be built at a cost of Rs 42,000 crore in Banswara.

Other projects for which foundation stone was laid include 590 MW renewable energy project in Bikaner, high-capacity power transmission lines across Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Nagaur and Bikaner, 15 new drinking water supply projects across 11 districts including Banswara, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Sikar and Ajmer.

The construction of two new flyovers, a bridge over the Banas river and 119 roads under the Atal Pragati Path scheme in Bharatpur and three new grid substations in Bikaner and Jaisalmer were also among the projects that were inaugurated by Modi.

The Prime Minister inaugurated multiple completed projects, including solar energy plants in Phalodi, decentralised solar energy plants of 895 MW capacity under PM-KUSUM C scheme, works at Isarda dam, Dholpur lift scheme and other regional irrigation projects.

Vande Bharat Express trains -- Bikaner to Delhi Cantt and Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt -- and Udaipur-Chandigarh express were also virtually flagged off.

Earlier, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said that Under Modi's leadership, radical change has taken place in the country.

He said that Modi has provided significant relief to poor and middle-class families by reducing GST rates.

"This is aimed at serving the poor," he said.

Joshi said that in 2012, all of North India was plunged into darkness for three days and this was considered a symbol of national weakness but after Modi came to power in 2014, the situation completely changed.

CM Sharma said that Rajasthan is leading in solar energy production, in all three components of PM Kusum Yojna, significant work has been done. Rooftop solar plants are being installed on government buildings.

He said that inspired by PM's 'Ek ped maa ke Naam' campaign, the state has set a target of planting 50 crore saplings in five years and in two years, 19 crore saplings have been planted across the state.

Sharma said that due to investment in the state, jobs are being created in the private sector.