PM Modi inaugurates extension of the Delhi Metro's Airport Line, takes metro ride

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Metro's Airport Line which now terminates at YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station.

He unveiled a plaque at the new station marking the nearly two-km extension extension of the Airport Line. The prime minister also interacted with some metro workers at the station, sources said.

Before the inauguration, Modi took a metro ride from the Dhaula Kuan station to the newly-built YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 metro station. During the ride, many passengers, young and old, men and women, interacted with the prime minister and snapped selfies with him.

The high-speed corridor has been extended from Dwarka Sector 21 station to the YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station.

The opening of the new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 will enhance urban connectivity in the sub-city and facilitate people in reaching the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi.

The first phase of the IICC is being inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Modi.