PM Modi inaugurates eye hospital in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an eye hospital in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday.

Run by the Kanchi Math, R J Sankara Eye Hospital will offer comprehensive consultations and treatments for various eye conditions.

The hospital will benefit people of 20 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh as well as those living in the border areas of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, according to people associated with the Kanchi Math.

This is the Kanchi Math's 14th hospital in the country. The target is to conduct 30,000 free eye surgeries every year, the people cited above said.

Ahead of the hospital's inauguration, Modi, who is on a day-long visit to Varanasi, met the Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Math.

He also visited an exhibition organised here. He was accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Modi was welcomed at Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport here by Patel, Adityanath and other dignitaries.

During his visit, he will launch a number of development initiatives, including multiple airport projects across the country worth over Rs 6,100 crore.