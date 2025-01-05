PM Modi inaugurates first section of Delhi Metro's Phase IV

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section of the Delhi Metro's Phase IV and laid the foundation stone of the Rithala-Narela-Kundli corridor.

The Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section is the first stretch of the Delhi Metro's Phase IV to be inaugurated. Passenger services on the section will commence from 3 pm.

With the addition of Krishna Park Extension station, the Delhi Metro network now comprises 289 stations spanning 394.448 km.

This new section is an extension of the already operational Botanical Garden- Janakpuri West on the Magenta Line.

With the addition of this section, the Magenta Line now covers a distance of approximately 40 km.

The Magenta Line will be further extended from Krishna Park Extension to R K Ashram Marg in phases by 2026.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of the 26.5-km Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro.

The corridor will have 21 stations which will benefit people living in Rohini, Bawana and Kundli areas. It will enhance connectivity between Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, improving access to residential, commercial and industrial zones.