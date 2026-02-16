National

PM Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Expo, visits startup stalls

Narendra Modi India AI Impact Expo Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting various stalls at the India AI Impact Expo, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi

New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo here.

He also interacted with startups participating in the expo.

The prime minister visited various stalls and spoke with the companies participating in the expo.

Expo features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in AI ecosystem.

Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, central and state governments, and international partners.

