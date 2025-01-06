PM Modi inaugurates Jammu railway division, lays foundation for DRM building in Odisha

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated a slew of railway projects, including the Jammu railway division, the Charlapalli terminal station in Telangana, besides laying foundation for the Rayagada railway division building in Odisha under the East Coast Railway zone.

Lauding the country's fast-paced progress in connectivity, the prime minister said since the beginning of 2025, India has been accelerating its initiatives with its metro rail network expanding to over 1,000 kilometres.

He also mentioned the recent inauguration of the Namo Bharat train in Delhi-NCR along with the launch of Delhi Metro projects.

Today's event is a further testimony to the fact that the entire nation is moving forward together, step by step, as projects launched in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Telangana mark a major leap in modern connectivity for the north, east and southern regions of the country, he said.

He also reiterated that the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is helping turn the vision of a developed India into reality while congratulating the people of these states and all citizens of India on the new developments.

"The prime minister underscored that the work on modern rail networks like the dedicated freight corridor is progressing rapidly in the country. He said these special corridors will reduce pressure on the regular tracks and create more opportunities for high-speed trains," a press note released after the event said.

It added, "The prime minister emphasised that the railways is undergoing a transformation with the promotion of the 'Make in India' initiative. He said modern coaches are being developed for metros and railways. Stations are also being redeveloped, solar panels are being installed at stations, and 'One Station, One Product' stalls are being set up at the railway stations." According to Modi, all these initiatives are generating millions of new employment opportunities in the railway sector.

"Over the last decade, millions of young people have secured permanent government jobs in the railways. The demand for raw materials in factories producing new train coaches leads to more job opportunities in other sectors as well," the prime minister said.

Keeping in mind the special skills related to the railways, the country's first Gati-Shakti University has also been established, he added.

Highlighting the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line, he said that Jammu and Kashmir is achieving new milestones in railway infrastructure.

According to the prime minister, the completion of the Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge in J-K, will play a key role in connecting the region with the rest of India, providing convenience to the people of Leh-Ladakh.

"The Chenab bridge and the Anji Khad bridge are unparalleled examples of engineering leading to economic progress in the region and promoting prosperity," he said.

Laying foundation for the divisional railway manager (DRM) building for the Rayagada division in Odisha, Modi highlighted the state's abundant natural resources and a large coastline, which, according to him, hold significant potentials for international trade.

Several railway projects worth over Rs 70,000 crore are ongoing in the state, along with the establishment of seven Gati Shakti cargo terminals, which will boost trade and industry, he said.

Inaugurating the Charlapalli terminal station in Telangana, the prime minister said, "This station, connected to the Outer Ring Road, will significantly boost development in the region." Highlighting the station’s modern amenities, including platforms, lifts, escalators, solar-powered operations, Modi said, "This is a step forward in creating sustainable infrastructure." He also said the new terminal will ease the pressure on the existing stations in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kachiguda, making travel more convenient for the people.

"The prime minister emphasised that such projects not only enhance ease of living, but also promote the ease of doing business, aligning with India's broader infrastructure goals," the press note said.

"Prime Minister Modi noted that India is currently undergoing a massive infrastructure expansion, including expressways, waterways and metro networks. He said the number of airports has grown from 74 in 2014 to over 150 today, while metro services have expanded from five to 21 cities across the country," it added.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the governors and chief ministers of the three states, among other dignitaries, attended the event held in hybrid mode. PTI JP ARI